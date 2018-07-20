Watch the Iron Fist season 2 trailer, straight from Comic-Con

Netflix

Fresh off his adventures in The Defenders and appearances in Luke Cage season 2, the Iron Fist will make his return to Netflix in the second season of his own series September 7. Netflix announced the release date and first trailer from Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con Thursday night, in a move that surprised no one who say the Iron Fist logo strewn across the city.

The first season of Iron Fist was met with a tepid response by both critics and many fans, but for those whose complaints were focused on the Iron Fist's lack of ability to actually use his fists, this trailer's for you.

Watch the full trailer here, and see whether you're willing to give Marvel's premiere kung-fu master another shot:

And here's the full synopsis from Netflix:

Iron Fist Season 2 features Danny Rand (Finn Jones) as he fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.

Season 2 furthers the transformation of Danny, a character with a fish out of water coming of age story making his way in a harsh new world, battling to work out who he is.

This season, Danny has promised that with Matt Murdock gone, he will step up and protect his city. But a sinister plot twist threatens his very identity and he must conquers his villains to protect the town and people he holds close to his heart.

Marvel's Iron Fist Season 2 stars Finn Jones (Danny Rand), Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing), Sacha Dhawan (Davos), Tom Pelphrey (Ward Meachum), Jessica Stroup (Joy Meachum), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and introduces Alice Eve (Mary Walker).