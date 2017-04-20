'Marvel's Cloak & Dagger' gets its first trailer

Cloak, meet Dagger.

The first trailer for "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger," the newest offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is out. The original television series features superpowered teens Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph), who get romantically involved and realize that their powers work better when they're together. Of course teen romance rarely runs smoothly, especially when superpowers are involved, so things could get complicated quickly.

The series will air on Disney-owned Freeform. The channel skews toward teenagers and young adults, so don't expect a lot of overt sex and violence. But there should be plenty of angst.