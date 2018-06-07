CNET también está disponible en español.

Watch the first trailer for animated Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

The voice cast will include Lily Tomlin, Mahershala Ali, Hailee Steinfeld, and Liev Schreiber among others.

screen-shot-2018-06-06-at-10-28-46-am.png

Miles Morales learns how to be Spider-Man. 

 Screenshot/CNET

If you can't get enough of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, there's a new trailer out Wednesday for the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. 

The trailer shows teenage Miles Morales putting on the Spidey mask and learning the ropes (webs?) from a burger-scarfing Peter Parker, voiced by New Girl's Jake Johnson.

The voice cast will also include Lily Tomlin, Mahershala Ali, Hailee Steinfeld, Liev Schreiber and others.  

This animated Spider-Man hits theaters in December.

