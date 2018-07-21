Watch the first Glass trailer bring together Split, Unbreakable

M. Night Shyamalan's cinematic universe is taking shape. At Comic-Con 2018, Sony revealed the first trailer for Glass, the film that ties together Unbreakable, Shyamalan's unique take on the super-hero genre, and Split, a horror movie that ended with a surprise connection to his earlier work.

The trailer begins with Sarah Paulson, who plays a psychiatrist expressing her skepticism about the superhero (and villain) abilities posessesed by David Dunn (Bruce Willis), Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy) and Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson).

But, as you can imagine, that skepticism is short-lived as a the remainder of the trailer is a showcase of Dunn's durability and strength, the darker and more powerful sides of Crumb's many personalities and Price's Machiavellian scheming as Mr. Glass.

You can watch the full trailer below.

Now Playing: Watch this: Split, Unbreakable come together in Glass trailer

And here's Sony's official synopsis for the film:

From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb's superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men. This riveting culmination of his worldwide blockbusters will be produced by Shyamalan and Jason Blum, who also produced the writer/director's previous two films for Universal. They produce again with Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock, and Steven Schneider, who will executive produce.

Check out all of CNET's Comic-Con 2018 coverage here.