Watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal: Zombies, Battle Royale and more

Remember that new Call of Duty game Activision teased us with back in April? It was just officially revealed. The company just showed off the trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on Twitch, confirming what rumors have been saying for months: this game will have no single player campaign. That's not too surprising -- Call of Duty has always lived and died by it's online experience, but this game is going all in, focusing on the franchise Zombie modes, and taking a stab at competitive gaming's latest trend: Battle Royale.

If you've ever played a first person shooter where your player heals automatically after escaping immediate fire, you have the Call of Duty franchise to thank -- it's one of the series that made that particular gameplay mechanic popular... but that feature isn't a part of Black Ops 4. Instead, the developers say that players will have to heal their characters manually. It's a change designed to open up the player's tactical options in multiplayer: you can fall back and heal, or risk it all and charge forward when your opponent isn't expecting it.



Weapons are being tweaked, too -- giving each gun will have it's own set of attachments -- including something called "operator mods," that give weapons extra features they wouldn't normally have. The game has also made recoil unique to each weapon, making mastering each weapon a skill that needs to be developed.

That all culminates to make "Black Out," the game's new Battle Royale mode.



Not good enough? Okay then -- the game's popular zombies mode is getting big changes too. Enormous changes, in fact.

Activision

Yes, that screenshot above IS a Call of Duty game. The new Zombies mode looks almost like a homage to Left 4 Dead -- four heroes fighting hordes of Zombies as a team in tons of different scenerios... but in Black Ops 4 Zombies, those heroes seem to be jumping through time. So far, the team has showed off modes that pit players against the undead in ancient Rome and on the Titanic.

Finally, the company announced that, for the first time, Call of Duty will be available on Blizzard's Battle.Net service. Hardly a surprise.

Black Ops 4 is set to release on October 12, 2018 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and on PC via Battle.net.

This story is developing...

Call of Duty's persistent rival series Battlefield just announced the title of its next entry: Battlefield V. The game, with an expected release later this year, will be revealed in more detail in a live stream May 23.