Watch Quake's original designer talk about Quake Champions' new characters

Bethesda has released a video interview with id Software's studio director Tim Willits, who talks about Quake Champions.

Willits also designed the original Quake and is quick to assure viewers it will live up to the legacy.

"One thing I really want our fans to know is that the spirit of the true arena multiplayer competitive game, with the feeling that people love from Quake, will be there in Quake Champions," he said.

He goes on to discuss the game's newest feature: Champions. These hero characters are designed to cater to the different styles of play that have emerged in Quake over the years. Each of these characters have a special Active Ability that provides depth and improve team dynamics. Check out the video below.

Quake Champions will be a PC-exclusive at launch, but id Software has not ruled out console versions.

"We're not totally shutting the door on consoles," Willits has previously said.

As of now, a release date for Quake Champions has not been announced. According to Willits, id is not going to rush the game to release and is focusing on balancing the different Champions properly.

"It's going to come out after a really, really long closed beta," he explained. "I'm telling people now, it's going to be a long beta."

More details about Quake Champions will be announced at QuakeCon in August.