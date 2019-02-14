Watch all the Nintendo Direct trailers: Link's Awakening, Mario Maker 2 and more

Nintendo

When Nintendo announced it would be hosting a surprise Nintendo Direct stream in February, it promised to focus on Fire Emblem: Three Houses for Switch -- but the tactical fantasy franchise was easily overshadowed by other announcements. By the time the stream ended, Nintendo Switch owners knew to expect a new Super Mario Maker game, a remake of a classic Legend of Zelda title, as well as ports of Dragon Quest XI, Assassin's Creed 3 and so much more.

Want to catch up? No worries -- we collected trailers for all of the presentation's major announcements and included them below. If you want the whole experience, however, you'll want to watch the playback of the full presentation right here:

That video has a few extra announcements, including footage of the aforementioned Assassin's Creed port, Hellblade Sesuna's Sacrafice, a new clip of Yoshi's Crafted World, and release dates for upcoming ports like Final Fantasy 7.

Just want to watch the trailers for the heavy hitters? We've got you covered.

Super Mario Maker 2





The Legend Of Zelda: Link's Awakening







Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Spring update





Fire Emblem: Three Houses





Astral Chain





Dragon Quest XI S: Echos of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition





Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker co-op and DLC





Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order





Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night



Tetris 99







Final Fantasy 9







Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!





Oninaki

There was a lot Nintendo didn't show, too. We know the company is working on a new mainline Pokemon game, Animal Crossing for Switch and Luigi's Mansion 3, but none of those showed up in the company's digital presentation. Neither did any definitive gameplay footage of upcoming Super Smash Bros. Ultimate downloadable character Joker (from Persona 5).

Fans hoping for information on Metroid Prime 4 are out of luck too, as that game recently restarted development.