Watch today's Nintendo Direct reveal more about Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Nintendo/Screenshot by CNET

February's Nintendo Direct will stream this Wednesday, with a focus on Fire Emblem: Three Houses for Switch.

The company's online presentation is happening at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. GMT and scheduled to last about 35 minutes.

Three Houses, the 16th game in the Fire Emblem series, was announced during E3 2018 with a spring 2019 release window. We haven't heard a peep about it since, so we'll likely get plenty of new footage, gameplay details and a release date during the presentation.

Nintendo's also working on a new mainline Pokemon game, Animal Crossing for Switch, Yoshi's Crafted World and Luigi's Mansion 3, but we don't know if those will be part of the presentation.

We could see some gameplay footage of upcoming Super Smash Bros. Ultimate downloadable character Joker (from Persona 5).

There's also one distinct re-release possibility. Since Nintendo revealed that Metroid Prime 4 restarted development last month, fans of the sci-fi series have been clamoring for Metroid Prime Trilogy, a collection released for Wii in 2009, to come to Switch.