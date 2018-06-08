CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Video Games

Watch Mario play Rafael Nadal in new trailer for Mario Tennis Aces

Mario leaves it all on the court.

screen-shot-2018-06-07-at-10-32-25-am.png

Mario has a surprisingly powerful backswing. 

 Screenshot/CNET

It's not everyday you see a short, mustachioed plumber run the no.1 world-ranked men's tennis player Rafael Nadal around the tennis court. 

In the new trailer for Mario Tennis Aces out Thursday, Mario does just that-- for a little while, at least. Ultimately, Mario hits the ball out of bounds. Nadal doesn't have 16 Grand Slam singles for nothing. 

A word of advice, Mario: It's all about controlling the ball. 

Mario Tennis Aces will be available on Nintendo Switch June 22. 

Next Article: E3 will be the biggest week in games, again, even without a new Xbox or PlayStation