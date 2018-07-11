Watch Magic Leap reveal -- something -- tomorrow at 11 a.m. PT

Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET

We've waited nearly four years to see what Magic Leap's $2.3 billion magic is all about -- and how much of that magic the company's first headset, the Magic Leap One, can truly deliver.

Tomorrow, July 11 at 11 a.m. PT (that's 2 p.m. ET or 7 p.m. later today in the UK), we may finally have some idea.

That's when Magic Leap will host its third livestream on Twitch, and this time the company says it'll have a real demo in tow: "We'll dive into some Magic Leap One specs and share a demo of an upcoming developer sample," the company tweeted five days ago.

You can watch that livestream right here tomorrow morning, and we'll report right here on what we discover -- while you wait, here's what we learned about the Magic Leap hardware last month.