We know, you're mostly just waiting for the rumored trailer for "Episode 8: The Last Jedi" to be revealed. But this year's Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida, has plenty going on beyond the hype for this year's entry in the film series.

One of the big reveals, the first trailer for Star Wars Battlefront II, leaked earlier this week. But there will still be panels featuring prequel trilogy highlights Ian McDiarmid (Palpatine) and Ray Park (Darth Maul), a preview of the next season of "Star Wars Rebels" and a big closing ceremony.

But for everything on the horizon, there's a bittersweet undertone to the celebration. Carrie Fisher passed away in December, and a heartfelt tribute to her was unveiled earlier Thursday, ahead of Friday's tribute panel.

Here's the schedule of major panels planned for the livestream, including those that happened earlier Thursday:

Thursday

11 a.m. ET Star Wars 40th anniversary celebration

1:30 p.m. ET Dave Filoni: Animated Origins and Unexpected Fates

3:15 p.m. ET Ian McDiarmid: Tales from the Dark Side

5 p.m. ET Ray Park: Prepare to be Mauled

Friday

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET The Last Jedi panel

5:30 p.m. ET Carrie Fisher tribute

Saturday

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET Star Wars Rebels season 4 sneak peek

2:30 p.m. ET Battlefront II panel

Sunday

4 p.m. ET Celebration Orlando closing ceremony

And stay tuned through the week as we tackle any updates that come from the celebration.