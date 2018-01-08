Livestream

It's CES again, and that means tons of Samsung news.

The massive electronics conference, held this coming week in Las Vegas, is always one of the most important events for Samsung in any given year. It's where the company details its newest electronics, including TVs, home appliances, laptops and other devices.

Samsung will host a press conference Monday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. PT. (See what time that is for you locally.) CNET will be there to bring you all the news, and you can watch the entire event steamed live right here -- one of 11 CES press conferences we'll be streaming live that day.

CES is critical for Samsung this year as the Korean company tries to show it's more than just a phone and TV maker. Samsung has tried to make its products interact with each other in the past, but has largely failed to create an ecosystem on the scale of Apple (iOS, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Watch) or even Amazon (with the increasingly ubiquitous Alexa digital assistant). This year could mark a new push by the company to streamline its software and services, making it easier for people to use their devices and make them want to stick with Samsung products.

One way it does that will likely be through Bixby, its voice assistant that first showed up in last year's Galaxy S8. Bixby is expected to pop up in televisions and some home appliances this year, and we could hear about Samsung's bigger plans for the technology. It may also talk about other services and offerings beyond its normal unveilings of new gadgets, like the SmartThings Cloud it announced at its developer conference in October.

CES hasn't even started, and we've already heard about a bunch of new products from Samsung. There are new laptops, including its new Notebook 7 Spin, a 360-degree clamshell-to-tablet convertible laptop; the WW6850N washing machine with QuickDrive technology to clean laundry up to 35 percent faster; its Exynos 9810 processor that likely will debut in the Galaxy S9; and various new products from its C-Lab, which lets employees experiment.

One thing we likely won't see: phones. Samsung saves those for a couple months down the road, likely either in New York or at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (Feb. 26 through March 1).

