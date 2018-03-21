The Game Developers Conference (GDC) is taking over San Francisco this week, and Nintendo is there.

The gaming giant, riding high on the success of the Switch console, is sharing its new lineup of "Nindies" -- that is, independent game titles from smaller developers -- in a livestream that starts at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET. You can watch the full stream live here.

We'll recap the highlights once they're announced, and we'll have plenty more news from GDC throughout the week.

Nintendo Switch review: One year later, the Switch is better than ever

The 17 best games on the Switch: Our favorite games on Nintendo's console