Watch live: Instagram reportedly launching longer video, Discover-like hub

Livestream

Instagram is ready for its closeup.

The Facebook-owned photo app is hosting a big event in San Francisco on Wednesday. CNET will be there to bring you all the details, but you can follow the live broadcast here, or on Instagram by tuning in on the @instagram account starting at 10 a.m. PT.

At the event, Instagram is expected to announce a bigger push into video. The app is expected to debut a dedicated hub for longer videos, much like Snapchat's Discovery section, according to a report by TechCrunch. The hub will reportedly be called IGTV and be part of the app's Explore tab. The idea is for creators to post polished videos like they would on YouTube -- with equipment that's a notch above the smartphone cameras people usually use to post Instagram videos.

Instagram will reportedly show ads against long-form videos, allowing creators to make money off of them. The app will also let people post videos up to an hour long, a big jump from the 60 second videos users were previously allotted, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Getty

It's not a surprise that Instagram would make major investments in professional video. The audience for original digital video has been on the rise in the past five years. Among US adults it's grown from 45 million in 2013 to 72 million in 2018, a 60 percent increase, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau.

Video has been a focal point more broadly at Facebook too. In 2015, the company unveiled Facebook Live, a live streaming feature. At the time, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said we're entering the "Golden age of live video."

But Facebook Live has also been a source of controversy as some people have used it to broadcast killing and violence on the platform. Videos of unarmed black man killed by police have been streamed to the site. Suicides and rapes have been posted, too. Facebook has responded by adding more content reviewers to monitor the site, sometimes adding warnings before graphic videos. The social network is also developing artificial intelligence tools to police content.

Facebook has also invested in Watch, an initiative for professional content akin to what you'd find on Netflix, including shows like Ball in the Family, about Los Angeles Laker Lonzo Ball, his dad Lavar and the rest of the family. Another show, Humans of New York, is a documentary series based on the popular Facebook page by photographer Brandon Stanton.

The new video features would be just the latest in a set of moves Facebook has made to mimic Snapchat. The rival social network, popular with teens and young adults, pioneered Stories, a format that lets people share a string of videos and photos that disappear after 24 hours. Facebook added the feature to all of its major apps -- Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. The feature has been particularly popular on Instagram and WhatsApp, with traffic on both those apps' Stories features surpassing Snapchat's.

Instagram's event comes a day after Facebook introduced several new video features for its main app, including interactive trivia-style videos. The company also broadened a test that lets people pay creators a $4.99 a month subscription fee for exclusive content.

First published June 20, 5 a.m. PT.

Update, 5:36 a.m. PT: Adds more details on reported Instagram video hub.

Fight the Power: Take a look at who's transforming the way we think about energy.

'Hello, humans': Google's Duplex could make Assistant the most lifelike AI yet.