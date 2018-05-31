Watch Google fire a gun -- kinda

No, this isn't Google Assistant's latest feature. It's a hack, and a cheap one at that. An off-the-shelf CO2-powered pellet gun, a Google Home smart speaker and a TP-Link smart outlet that sends electricity to a solenoid that actually pulls the trigger.

But put it all together, and you've got a conversation-starting piece of art. A glimpse into a future, maybe, where autonomous weapons could theoretically mow people down. Artist Alexander Reben told Engadget that he didn't need to use a Google Home -- it could have as easily been an Amazon Echo or any other such device.

The video comes at a particularly interesting time for Google, though, which is reportedly considering guidelines that would keep the company from working on autonomous weaponry, after thousands of employees signed a petition against the company's work on Project Maven and nearly a dozen reportedly quit in protest.

Google didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.