Elon Musk founded The Boring Company in order to drill holes beneath the earth and build tunnels that could possibly reinvent public transport. Most recently the company pitched a "loop" system that would connect Los Angeles suburbs to the Dodgers stadium in four minutes.
It was a company famously founded after Elon Musk got annoyed with LA traffic.
Currently The Boring Company has three machines capable of digging the tunnels required to make the "loop" systems work.
Here is the second machine, being controlled with an Xbox One controller, which The Boring Company tweeted about on the weekend:
Best video game ever indeed. This is literally the machine being used to burrow into the ground, most likely at Hawthorne, where Elon Musk's test tunnel is currently being worked on.
Elon Musk recently appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast where he smoked weed and discussed the impending threat of AI.
Discuss: Watch Elon Musk's boring machine being operated by an Xbox controller
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.