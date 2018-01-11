Livestream

The combination of voice technology and smart locks have suddenly created a world where you can have a package delivered inside your home simply by asking for it from your couch. Come to the CNET booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall 3 Lobby, Booth SL-3 at 2:00 p.m. PT today, or watch the live video stream to witness the conversation first hand with the companies that are yet again transforming the experience of how we go shopping.

It's hard to imagine a better group to discuss the topic: Amazon's Daniel Rausch is the Vice President of Amazon Smart Home. Jason Williams is the President of Residential Business for Assa Abloy, the parent company of both August Home and Yale. Mark Spates is the Product Lead for Smart Home at Google, Lori Flees is Walmart's Senior Vice President for Corporate Strategy. Moderating the panel will be Rich Brown, CNET's executive editor in charge of smart home and appliance reviews.

Does the idea of in-home delivery excite or horrify you? Whether you've got a strong opinion or you're simply curious about the sweeping changes coming to the way we buy things, you won't want to miss this.

