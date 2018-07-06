Watch BioWare's Anthem in 20 minutes of glorious gameplay

EA teased its upcoming game Anthem at E3 2018 in June after first revealing it in 2017. The epic-looking open world multiplayer shooter is developed by BioWare, makers of the Knights of the Old Republic, Dragon Age and Mass Effect games. It will compete with video game franchises like Halo and Destiny, and may win over some long-standing fans of those series.

Also, jetpacks. Anthem does jetpacks right.

The trailer at E3 gave us a look at what Anthem is like, but it only whetted our appetite for the game. Now the folks behind Anthem have released a full 20 minute gameplay demo for us to enjoy. The demo was initially only shown at Anthem's E3 hands-on, so unless you were there, this could be your most in-depth look at the upcoming game.

Anthem is slated to release on Feb. 22, 2019, for the PS4, Xbox One and PC.