Watch Battlefield 5’s E3 2018 trailer from EA’s event

When EA revealed Battlefield 5 to the world, it was little more than a tease. Fans were frustrated that they didn't see much real gameplay, and confused if the characters they were seeing in the trailer were supposed to be historically accurate, or if they were part of the new customizable multiplayer character creator.

The developers came to EA's E3 press conference promising to address those questions directly. But then they didn't.

On the stage, the team did show off a brief preview of how the game has taken destructible environments to the next level, and showed players that they'll be able to move artillery and other previously stationary defense weapons using vehicles. Unfortunately, however, that was about all they showed.

The team said the game is getting its own unique "Battle Royale" mode -- because of course it is -- and promised that it would be a unique spin on the concept... but didn't give any details as to how it was going to set itself apart from games like PUBG or Fortnite.

The company also promised more details on it's single player mode, which will follow the "War Stories" format established in Battlefield 1: a series of short, vingette adventures staring different characters... ...but stopped just short of showing it, promising instead to go into more detail during the Xbox press conference later this week.

This is a developing story. Watch the EA Play conference here for real-time updates.

