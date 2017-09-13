Mobile

Watch the biggest moments from Apple's iPhone keynote

You don't need to watch Apple's entire keynote to check out the iPhone X or see what's new with the Apple Watch and wireless charging. We've clipped out the biggest moments for you.

Captura de pantalla Claudia Cruz/CNET

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, Apple invited CNET (and a lot of other journalists) to its new spaceship campus for the very first time. It just finished unveiling a host of hot new products and features.

And here, in this post, we're compiling the biggest moments from Apple's huge event today in video form. You can watch exactly what you'd like, and nothing else.

First up: Let's hear from Steve Jobs himself.

Now Playing: Watch this: Tim Cook dedicates the new Steve Jobs Theater
4:43

Next, a better look at Apple's new spaceship campus, where the event was held.

Now Playing: Watch this: Apple goes green with new Apple Park campus
2:06

Here's the Apple Watch Series 3, which can make calls by itself.

Now Playing: Watch this: Apple Watch Series 3 lets you make calls, stream songs...
2:26

How about a new Apple TV with 4K and HDR?

Now Playing: Watch this: Apple introduces Apple TV 4K with HDR
2:16

A new game for Apple TV called Sky, from the creators of Journey.

Now Playing: Watch this: Sky, a beautiful Apple TV game from the creators of Journey
2:56

Here's the iPhone 8. Is it the one you were waiting for?

Now Playing: Watch this: iPhone 8 and 8 Plus get wireless charging
4:33

The stunning new iPhone X is real. Here it is:

Now Playing: Watch this: Apple unveils iPhone X with Super Retina Display and...
3:39

Augmented reality games are coming in a big way. Here's a neat multiplayer one:

Now Playing: Watch this: Apple shows first multiplayer game using AR
2:55

Wireless charging isn't just for iPhones. Meet AirPower:

Now Playing: Watch this: AirPower: Apple's vision for the future of wireless charging
2:12

Tim Cook also took a moment to address hurricane devastation early on.

Now Playing: Watch this: Tim Cook details Hurricane Harvey relief efforts
1:12

Bonus round: Our first hands-on with Apple's iPhone X!

Now Playing: Watch this: iPhone X: An early first look
1:40

We'll update this post with additional videos as they come.

Apple Sept. 12 iPhone event live coverage: Read what happened in CNET's live blog.

iPhone X, iPhone 8: Everything we know about Apple's new iPhones.

Everything Apple just announced: Get the details.

Apple
Next Article: Apple's iPhone event: Join CNET today for a live blog