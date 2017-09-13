Watch the biggest moments from Apple's iPhone keynote

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, Apple invited CNET (and a lot of other journalists) to its new spaceship campus for the very first time. It just finished unveiling a host of hot new products and features.
And here, in this post, we're compiling the biggest moments from Apple's huge event today in video form. You can watch exactly what you'd like, and nothing else.
First up: Let's hear from Steve Jobs himself.
Next, a better look at Apple's new spaceship campus, where the event was held.
Here's the Apple Watch Series 3, which can make calls by itself.
How about a new Apple TV with 4K and HDR?
A new game for Apple TV called Sky, from the creators of Journey.
Here's the iPhone 8. Is it the one you were waiting for?
The stunning new iPhone X is real. Here it is:
Augmented reality games are coming in a big way. Here's a neat multiplayer one:
Wireless charging isn't just for iPhones. Meet AirPower:
Tim Cook also took a moment to address hurricane devastation early on.
Bonus round: Our first hands-on with Apple's iPhone X!
We'll update this post with additional videos as they come.
