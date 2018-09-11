Watch Adora transform into She-Ra in first Netflix trailer

By the power of Grayskull, it's time to travel back in time to the 1980s. An updated version of She-Ra is coming to Netflix, and on Monday, DreamWorks shared a brief trailer showing Princess Adora transforming into the superpowered heroine for the first time.

The animation's a bit different from the '80s classic, but that iconic "by the power of Grayskull!" line isn't going anywhere. And the 2018 reboot is called She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, where the original one was She-Ra: Princess of Power.

The original show ran from 1985 to 1987, and was a spin-off of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which ran from 1983 to 1985. (She-Ra and He-Man were secret siblings.)

The new She-Ra comes to Netflix on Nov. 16.