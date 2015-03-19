Watch Zachary Quinto's touching tribute to friend Leonard Nimoy

It was Spock on Spock as Zachary Quinto offered a touching tribute to the life of Leonard Nimoy on "Conan" Tuesday. Quinto, who took over the role of Spock with the "Star Trek" reboot in 2009, talked of his close friendship with Nimoy, who passed away at the age of 83 on February 27.

Quinto revealed how difficult it was for him to lose Nimoy and talked about how grateful he was to know Nimoy and the large role the late actor played in his life.

Nimoy "lived a beautiful life, and a full life," said Quinto, adding that "there really in the end, I think, was much more celebration of what he accomplished and how many lives he touched in the world and we'll certainly miss him, but he was an amazing man." We couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Quinto and Conan then went on to talk further about what Nimoy meant to each of them, including a tale from Conan about Leonard Nimoy coming into the recording studio for a cameo on "The Simpsons" when Conan was working on the show. Watch the rest of their touching tribute to Nimoy in the video above, and be sure to check out our gallery below looking back at Nimoy's life.