Watch a working Apple-1 run games and graphics like it's 1976

Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak produced only a few hundred units of the original Apple-1 system that helped launch a personal-computing revolution, and only about 60 are thought to exist today.

Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen restored one of those original machines to working order ahead of its inclusion in an upcoming auction, where it's expected to sell for over $300,000 (about £233,553, AU$409,500).

RR Auction, which is putting the "Byte Shop" Apple-1 model up for bid next month, released the below "proof of life" video of the system running, and it's a pretty cool demo.

Cohen first puts the Apple-1 through a program Woz and Jobs used to check their work in the garage where Apple was founded. He then connects an iPod to the original Apple Cassette Interface and uses it to load Basic onto the machine.

The demo also includes running one of few games created for the Apple-1, Apple Star Trek, and loading a series of ASCII graphics that were released for the 30th anniversary of the Apple-1.

For the nerdiest among us, it's trippy and even a little emotional to see the original Apple print out images of the legacy it laid the foundation for, one scrolling line at a time.