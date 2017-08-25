Was the Galaxy Note 8 worth the wait? (The 3:59, Ep. 273)

CNET

Following Samsung's big launch event Wednesday for its Galaxy Note 8 phone, we invited CNET mobile reviewer Jessica Dolcourt to dig into more specifics about the device.

It's a hugely important launch for the tech giant, since Samsung badly botched the release of the Note 7 last year. With the Note 8, Samsung fans will be getting a souped-up dual camera on the back of the phone, a zippier processor and a sharper stylus.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Was the Note 8 worth the wait? (The 3:59, Ep. 273) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher