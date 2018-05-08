CNET también está disponible en español.

Warren Buffet wants to be Apple's controlling boyfriend

One of Apple's richest fanboys says he'd like to own 100 percent of it.

Billionaire Apple investor Warren Buffett told CNBC's Squawkbox Monday, "We bought about 5 percent of the company. I'd love to own 100 percent of it. 

"We like very much the economics of their activities," Buffett said of Apple. "We like very much the management and the way they think."

Currently priced at almost $187 a share, however, Apple's probably not a cheap enough date, even for Buffett. Maybe if he sold some more lunches he might be able to buy 10 percent.

Plus, if he owned 100 percent he'd probably have to give up his flip phone.

