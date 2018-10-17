Warner Bros. kills Asian streaming haven DramaFever

It's a sad day for Korean drama fans.
Warner Bros has axed its streaming service DramaFever with immediate effect, it announced on its website Tuesday. The service was best known for making Kdramas accessible to its subscribers, though Chinese and Japanese content were also available on the site.
In a note, DramaFever thanked its subscribers for "nine great years" and attributed the closure to "a variety of business reasons." It added that refunds will be issued and subscribers can expect an email with details in the coming days. It didn't soothe any heartbreaks on Twitter though:
DramaFever advised its subscribers that new episodes of currently airing dramas would be "postponed until a later date" before going silent on its social media platforms in the days before the announcement, Forbes reported. Everything on its YouTube channel, which has almost 4.3 million subscribers, has been removed.
The move comes as news that AT&T is planning a HBO-based streaming service bundling content from its other properties such as Turner and Warner Bros. surfaced last week. The company had only recently acquired Time Warner for $85 billion.
Meanwhile, if you want to get into Kdramas but don't know where to start, we have a few suggestions.
Warner Bros. didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
