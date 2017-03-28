Get ready for 'Ready Player One' in VR

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you love Ernest Cline's "Ready Player One", you're likely a fan of virtual reality. Warner Bros. has tapped into that world.

In a partnership with HTC, it plans to produce virtual reality content related to Steven Spielberg's movie adaption of Cline's popular book. This will be made available through HTC's Viveport app store, which distributes VR content for HTC's excellent VR device, the Vive.

HTC also said it plans to bring content inspired from the movie to its Viveport Arcade platform for location-based entertainment. The content is expected to make a presence at global consumer events throughout the year.

VR devices generally have a price problem, which has prompted companies to chase sales. This month Vimeo added the ability to upload, watch and sell or rent 360-degree videos. Littlstar, dubbed the YouTube for VR content, also partnered with content providers such as Disney, National Geographic and World of Tanks to bring a wider selection of content to users.

This is not the first attempt by Warner Bros. to bring VR content: The entertainment company recreated scenes from "Suicide Squad" for fans with the Samsung Gear VR in July 2016.

For those who haven't yet stepped into Cline's world, "Ready Player One" is a sci-fi action thriller set in a dystopian future that explores virtual reality. The film, directed by the Academy Award-winning Spielberg, is slated for global theatrical release March 30, 2018.

