Warner Bros., DC Comic-Con panel will be moderated by Aisha Tyler

Matthew Eisman / Getty Images

Host Aisha Tyler is going to moderate the Warner Bros./DC Entertainment panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.

In an announcement first reported by The Wrap Thursday and confirmed by Tyler on Twitter, Tyler will oversee the Saturday, July 21 panel that will kick off at 10:30 a.m. PT.

I look absolutely unhinged in this photo. I really love @Comic_Con.



Also, #BvS forever.



FOREVER. https://t.co/AEdWFT0xyD — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) July 13, 2018

The panel is expected to make announcements about DC's Aquaman movie, and possibly further reveals involving Warner Bros' Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. It's also possible that DC's Shazam could have a part in the panel, as the movie's first official photo just released. Wonder Woman 1984 is also in the midst of filming, but that doesn't mean an early look would be out of the question. (As it is, you might even see Gal Gadot and Chris Pine filming in Washington.)

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies also happens to be releasing the weekend after Comic-Con, so seeing promotion of that animated superhero movie also wouldn't be a surprise.

Tyler last hosted a panel for Warner Bros. in 2015, during which Batman v. Superman and Suicide Squad were the featured movies.