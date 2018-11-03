Games like Overwatch, Hearthstone and World of Warcraft may define Blizzard Entertainment as it's known today, but those franchises stand on the shoulders of a handful of classics: Warcraft, StarCraft and the original Diablo.

Now, one of those classic franchises is about to get a makeover. Blizzard on Friday just announced Warcraft III: Reforged, a 4K remaster of the 2002 real-time strategy game.

The changes are pretty stark. It takes the old blocky character models from this:

Blizzard

To this:

Blizzard

It's not the first time the company has brought one of its classic games into the modern era. Last year, the company made the original version of StarCraft free to make way for a new, 4K remaster. Now it's repeating the act for Warcraft III -- completely rebuilding the game with new character models, updated maps and a revised map editor.

The full game won't be out until sometime in 2019, but if you want to get a preview, you can watch the gameplay trailer right here.

