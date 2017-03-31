'War for the Planet of the Apes' trailer delivers emotional punch

2:20 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Attention, all you maniacs, it's almost time to go back to the Planet of the Apes. The new trailer for "War For the Planet of the Apes," the third film in the rebooted series, hit Thursday.

Viewers have watched ape leader Caesar (Andy Serkis) grow up from an adorable baby chimp, so he's not just another generic general. It's easy to sympathize with Caesar as his troops take up arms against the human army, led by a doltish bartender from "Cheers" -- er, we mean a ruthless colonel (Woody Harrelson).

The two earlier films in the rebooted series were 2011's "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" and 2014's "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes." An earlier trailer came out in December, and a chilling teaser from October turned Caesar briefly into a snow monkey.

"War for the Planet of the Apes" will be released on July 14 in the US and UK, and July 13 in Australia.