WannaCry ransomware hackers cash out with $140,000 windfall

The WannaCry ransomware wreaked havoc on the roughly 300,000 affected PCs it locked up. But it proved to be profitable for the hackers.

The people behind the ransomware have withdrawn roughly $140,000 in Bitcoin from three wallets on Wednesday, according to sister site ZDNet. That's an impressive total considering each affected computer asked for $300 in Bitcoin.

WannaCry was one of the more high-profile cyberattacks in recent history, spreading in an unprecedented manner using a sharing tool found in the Windows software. While Microsoft has patched this vulnerability in new versions of Windows, hundreds of thousands of PCs running older versions of Windows were affected.

