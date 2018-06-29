Nintendo

Waluigi has gamers eating out of the palm of his hand. Waluigi can start a movement without saying a word. Waluigi has Big Dick Energy.

Big Dick Energy, or BDE, has become a thing over the past week or so. It started with a tweet following the tragic death of Anthony Bourdain, of all things.

we’re talking about how anthony bourdain had big dick energy which is what he would have wanted — vampire workday (@imbobswaget) June 9, 2018

But it really blew up when pop star Ariana Grande made a joke (?) about her fiance, SNL's Pete Davidson, saying he has a 10-inch penis. Standard stuff. But Grande only started dating Davidson in May, which led to questions about why they got engaged so quickly.

A tweeter chimed in with some of the many reasons she too, would have gotten engaged to the guy fast too, saying he "exudes big dick energy, looks evil but apparently is an angel and loves his girl publicly."

Pete davidson is 6’3 with dark circles, exudes big dick energy, looks evil but apparently is an angel, and loves his girl publicly the only thing wrong w him is that he’s a scorpio but anyway.....id married him within a month too — Tina (@babyvietcong) June 23, 2018

Thus, a meme was born. Big. Dick. Energy. The internet has for the past day or two been obsessed with Big Dick Energy. What is it? Who has it? Who doesn't have it?



BDE isn't gender-specific. It's not a literal description, but a vibe. It's having a healthy disregard for what people think about you because you already know you're the bomb. Think of Rihanna: She is universally hailed as having BDE. Rihanna doesn't care what you think, Rihanna is gonna Rihanna. Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher's BDE was "off the charts," one tweeter suggested.

Carrie Fisher’s big dick energy was off the charts. — Carrie Fisher’s Big Dick Energy (@hrhcarriefisher) June 28, 2018

bbc actually released an article saying cate blanchett and rihanna have big dick energy 2018 is wild https://t.co/n22CDVL4MG — 🦂✨ (@dhxvernxs) June 28, 2018

some people with big dicks don't have big dick energy

conversely, some people who have BDE don't have big dicks



thank you for coming to my ted talk — Olivia Craighead (@oliviacraighead) June 26, 2018

Which brings me back to Waluigi. If ever a video game character had Big Dick Energy, it's Waluigi.

He made his debut in 2000's Mario Tennis, and is essentially the bizarro, evil version of Luigi. But in the last 18 years, Waluigi has revealed next to nothing about himself to gamers. Yet gamers love him. Nintendo's E3 press conference this year was all about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but fans revolted when they discovered Waluigi would once again be left out of the action.

Now Playing: Watch this: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate debuts on the Switch

We want Waluigi, they said. Even the Washington Post joined the revolution. And already, Nintendo is listening.

"Certainly Mr. Sakurai will be aware of the groundswell of support that appeared for a Waluigi," Nintendo of America President Reggie Fis-Aime recently told Waypoint, referencing Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai. "And in the end it's his decision to make."

TL;DR, Waluigi is going to make it into the game by sheer force of BDE alone.

Of course, he's not the only Nintendo character with BDE. Yoshi has BDE. Bowser? Possible BDE. Samus' BDE is through the roof. But if the internet is going to give Big Dick Energy a face, I, for one, cast my vote for Waluigi.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.

Blockchain Decoded: CNET looks at the tech powering bitcoin -- and soon, too, a myriad of services that will change your life.