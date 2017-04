Shara Tibken/CNET

After a 47-year career, 26 years of which was spent covering tech, veteran journalist Walt Mossberg has made the decision to retire as of June 2017.

You may have seen Mossberg's work in the Wall Street Journal or Recode, then for The Verge after Recode was acquired by its parent company, Vox.

He wrote about it this morning.

Colleagues and friends have already started paying tribute.