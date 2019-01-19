Walmart's rumored streaming service isn't going to happen, says report

Vudu

Walmart may not launch its own streaming service after all.

The company is walking away from plans to develop its own streaming service, according to a Friday report from CNBC. The retail giant reportedly decided not to pursue the service after talks with media expert Mark Greenberg fell apart last year.

In July, Variety reported that Walmart planned to launch its independent streaming service through Vudu, a video subscription service Walmart bought in 2010.

Speculation about Walmart's streaming future comes as several big players, including Disney, AT&T, Apple, and NBC, are expected to launch their own streaming services to compete with Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos.

Instead, Walmart will focus on further developing Vudu, a platform where customers can buy and rent digital movies and shows, according to CNBC.

Walmart didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

What we know about the Disney+ streaming service: It's getting ready to rival Netflix.

Netpicks: What's on your favorite video streaming sites around the web.