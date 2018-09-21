Walmart will use Oculus Go headsets to train employees in VR

Facebook

Walmart will start using Oculus Go virtual reality headsets to train employees, the company said in a blogpost Thursday.

It plans on putting more than 17,000 headsets in its US stores by the end of 2018 in order to help train employees in areas like customer service, empathy, new technology and compliance.

"When you watch a module through the headset, your brain feels like you actually experienced a situation," said Andy Trainor, Walmart's senior director of Walmart U.S. Academies in the post.

The Oculus Go headset, which starts at $199, launched in May. Unlike similar, less expensive headsets like the Samsung Gear VR or Google Daydream View, it doesn't require a phone to run.

Walmart isn't the first to use virtual reality as a training tool. Midwifery students at Australia's University of Newcastle practice delivering babies in VR. VR's almost been used to teach people how to operate machinery, or learn to weld. Even NASA's been using VR to prepare astronauts for spacewalks since 1992.