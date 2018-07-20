Walmart to launch Netflix rival under Vudu brand this year, says report

We could be watching movies on Walmart's rumored video-streaming service by the end of this year.
The big box giant plans to launch a subscription video platform through its Vudu division, Variety reported on Thursday. The news follows a similar report earlier this week that Walmart was considering a video service to go up against Netflix and e-commerce rival Amazon.
Vudu already acts as Walmart's online video storefront, a place where customers can buy and rent digital movies and shows. The new Vudu subscription option could reportedly cost less than $8 a month and offer original content, licensed TV shows and movies.
Vudu is looking to introduce the streaming package near the end of the year, Variety said.
Vudu declined to comment.
