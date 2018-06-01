Jetblack

An Amazon Prime subscription costs $119 a year for free, fast shipping on everything you buy. Walmart's new Jetblack service reportedly costs $50 every month -- but you won't have to do the buying. It's a personal shopper service where you'll simply text a request (presumably to a human being) to have Walmart fulfill your needs, by purchasing the item and shipping it to you -- generally same- or next-day delivery, according to the announcement.

It's launching today in New York City, starting in Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn, but only via invitation. There's a waitlist you can join at Jetblack's website.

According to the site, there are other perks to the concierge service too: Free gift wrapping, "handwritten gift cards," party favors, expert product recommendations and simple returns -- just text Jetblack and they'll return any unwanted items for you. You can also snap a pic of an item you'd like, and they say they'll find it. The website says Jetblack won't ship alcohol, prescription medicine or perishable foods, though.

The service seems to be particularly targeted at moms, calling itself "the easiest way for busy moms to shop." Another passage: "All of our products are researched, curated, and tested by real NYC moms you can trust."

According to CNBC, while some items will ship from Walmart and subsidiary Jet.com, other retailers like Saks and Pottery Barn will be included.

We've reached out to the company for more info, including where we might expect the service to be available next. Jetblack didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In March, Walmart made a big push into online grocery delivery, and bought itself a front-row seat to India's e-commerce arena by buying a majority of Flipkart, both presumably to challenge Amazon.

And to think we used to wonder whether Amazon could one day challenge Walmart.