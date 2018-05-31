Walmart spills details on new Sonic game for Nintendo Switch

Screenshot/CNET

A new Sonic racing game could be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Walmart has a listing posted, Wednesday, for the game on its website, showing not only the cover of the box featuring Sonic the Hedgehog behind the wheel of a blue race car, but still images of the racing game.

The listing for Team Sonic Racing says there will be 15 playable characters from across the Sonic universe and that it will have both online multiplayer and local modes.

Sega hasn't announced the game yet.

Sega could not immediately be reached for comment and Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.