'Walking Dead' first new photo reveals long-awaited reunion

The first exclusive photo from #TWD Season 8 shows Daryl and Carol reunited. Check it out on @EW: https://t.co/CVwP1tDQ7U pic.twitter.com/MIoqHKrO6X — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 12, 2017

Warning: Possible spoilers for "The Walking Dead" ahead.

They're back together at last. On Wednesday, "The Walking Dead" tweeted out the first photo from the upcoming season, showing two of everyone's favorite zombie killers reunited. Yep, it's Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), the rhyming-name duo who never met a walker they couldn't dispatch with extreme prejudice.

In the accompanying Entertainment Weekly article, showrunner Scott M. Gimple promises the reunions will continue.

"The season finale last year, seeing all the characters together interacting as one, was thrilling," Gimple said. "It was exciting to see all these configurations of characters we hadn't seen before. Even Aaron merely giving Jerry an apple felt satisfying. ... (The upcoming season) is that times a million."

"The Walking Dead" is expected to begin its eighth season on AMC sometime in October.