The next 3 'Walking Dead' episodes will be 'quantum intense'

Strap in, "Walking Dead" fans, the final three episodes of the AMC show's seventh season are about to start picking up speed, showrunner Scott M. Gimple told Entertainment Weekly on Friday.

"We step on the gas and we do not let our foot off the gas until the end of episode 16 (the season finale)," Gimple said. "Although because I'm working on season 8 now, the foot is on the gas again! I mean, the next three episodes, we're going to shoot you through a lot of big events and things become quantum intense."

Those big events seem ready to culminate in a bloody season-ender on April 2.

"(The finale) is exciting and it's very emotional and I believe it's funny in a couple parts, and it builds and builds and builds and it explodes," Gimple says. "And though it promises more -- because there is a whole lot to get to -- there is an ending. It really is just a huge episode inasmuch as it has all of the flavors of this season. It is taking your cup and going down each soda jet and taking a little from each one and then throwing in some hot sauce, a little bit of lime, and then maybe a tiny bit of tequila, as well."

That sounds like a pretty disgusting Slurpee, but maybe they cater to different tastes over at the Saviors' Sanctuary.

