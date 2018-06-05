Enlarge Image Vans

Who needs superhero costumes when you can don some casual cosplay wearing new Vans shoes with designs showcasing the Avengers?

Vans announced on Monday it's partnering with Marvel to make not just geektastic sneakers but also clothing and accessories based around its iconic comic book and movie characters. These include: The Hulk, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Baby Groot, Black Widow, Thor and more.

In addition to the Avengers and their allies, there will be fashionable items from the upcoming Vans x Marvel collection honoring the X-Men and Deadpool as well.

The collection includes slip-on shoes, boots, T-shirts, baseball caps, backpacks and more.

For a limited time, Vans Customs will also be offering three exclusive Vans x Marvel prints that will allow fans to create their very own Vans x Marvel designs, so they can make their very own pair of Vans x Marvel shoes.

There's also a selection of shoes just for babies and toddlers. Might as well start off their geekdom right from the start.

The new Marvel collection launches June 8.