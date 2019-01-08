Wacky new accessory turns your Apple AirPods case into a fidget spinner

Air Vinyl

The fidget-spinner craze may have come and gone, but the new $30 Zenpod from Air Vinyl Design may help bring it back.

Yes, this is the first-ever spinning case for your AirPods and is frankly kind of ingenious. Available in three color options, the ZenPod has precision bearings on each side of the case that give it that spin factor that we've all secretly craved.

Alas, it doesn't add wireless charging capabilities to your AirPods case (where is that new case, Apple?), so it's not totally Zen, but who knows -- maybe we'll see that feature in a future version?

ZenPod key specs



Finished in premium leather

Inner lining with impact-Resistant polycarbonate frame

High-precision steel bearings

Brushed and anodized aluminum spinner

Colors: Black with black spinner, black with silver spinner, and brown with silver spinner



Price: $30 (available at Amazon)

