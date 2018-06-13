Anne Frank Museum

A new immersive virtual-reality experience takes you inside the famous Secret Annex where Anne Frank and her family hid from the Nazis for more than two years during World War II.

The official Anne Frank House museum teamed with game developer Force Field VR to re-create the confined quarters inside an old Amsterdam office building where the teen and her family lived from July 6, 1942 until their capture by the Nazis on August 4, 1944.

During that time, Anne wrote a candid and personal diary about her time in hiding and constant threat of discovery that would later be published as a widely read and poignant reminder of those who suffered during the Holocaust.

A video posted Tuesday takes viewers through the faithfully re-created rooms of the Annex that housed eight Jewish people in hiding. Tuesday would have been Anne's 89th birthday.

The beginning of the tour shows the large swinging bookcase that hid the entrance to the group's hiding place.

There are family photographs pinned to the walls, makeshift beds with pillows scattered about, piles of books on the floor, and letters half-written (alongside Anne's famous diary) laying on top of a desk.

The full VR tour the home, complete with quotes from Anne's diary, takes approximately 25 minutes to complete.

Anne Frank House VR is available for free on Rift, Oculus Go and Gear VR.