VR, smart displays and even smart toilets at CES 2018 (The 3:59, Ep. 336)

A look at a bunch of the big trends at CES, including lots more features for voice assistants from Google and Amazon.

The Vive Pro was one of the highlights of CES's press day.

 Sean Hollister/CNET

On today's CES-edition podcast with special guest Bridget Carey, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

VR, smart displays and even smart toilets at CES 2018 (The 3:59, Ep. 336)


