Photo by CamSoda

"[They] were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should." -- Jurassic Park

What is missing from virtual-reality porn? If you guessed "smell" and not genuine human interaction, then CamSoda has a perfect gas mask for you.

The mask is called OhRoma (ha!), which you can use while viewing porn through VR headsets like the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. Swappable canisters attach to the mask and can hold up to three scent cartridges. From there you can pump in different scents, and you can control the mask via an app (available on both iOS and Android) and Bluetooth.

From the promo pictures, the mask looks to be quite bulky (which is a drag considering VR headsets tend to be heavy themselves). But CamSoda claims these scents are "proven to excite, arouse and, ultimately, climax." Currently, it offers over 30 different scents, including "body odor," "panties" and "fragrances."

The mask is available for pre-order and costs $69.99. Scent cartridges range from $5.99 to $9.99. No word yet if other fragrances will be offered like, "Why Though," "Call Your Grandparents," and "Maybe Outside Is Fun."