VR and cocktails: London is getting a virtual reality arcade

London is getting a virtual reality arcade.

Other Worlds VR arcade will host gamers who don VR helmets and polish off street food and cocktails (not at the same time). It's set to be in a "secret location" somewhere in East London over the weekend of Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 June.

By day, the arcade will have events suitable for younger gamers. Bacon sandwiches, ice cream and retro cereal (this is East London, after all) will be served. Then from 4 p.m. to midnight, DJs take over, the bar opens and things no doubt get messy.

You'll be able to play on eight HTC Vive VR rigs, each with a big screen so your friends can point and laugh. There will also be retro arcade games and consoles hooked up to TVs from the appropriate era.

If you can't make it to London, Other Worlds is set to come to Birmingham, Cardiff and Manchester some time soon. Tickets go on sale on Friday. Sign up at otherworldsvra.com to find out more.