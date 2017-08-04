Voltron's robot lion awesomeness will soon come in Lego form

Lego

Voltron in Legos. Do I even need to say any more?

The cartoon robot, constructed out of five lions, was a staple of children's televisions in the '80s. But it's back to tug on your nostalgic heartstrings in Lego form thanks to the Lego Ideas program, which takes fan suggestions and turns them into commercial products. Lego enthusiast (hero?) Leandro Tayag, also known as len_d69, submitted the idea based on his longtime passion for Voltron.

He wasn't alone in his enthusiasm; Lego said his design racked up 10,000 supporters in three weeks.

Note that this upcoming Lego set is based on the original Voltron from the series "Voltron: Defender of the Universe," and not the updated Netflix series, "Voltron: Legendary Defender," which features a redesigned robot and lions.

Lego hasn't provided a price or availability on the set yet and said to check back in 2018 for more details.