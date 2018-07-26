Huawei phones 'blacklisted' by VLC media player

Nicole Cozma/CNET

VideoLAN, a nonprofit that builds open-source media player software, says it's stopping Huawei phones from downloading its free VLC for Android app from the Google Play Store.

The decision came in response to the Chinese phone maker's decision to cut off all background apps except its own, which stops VLC's audio playback, VideoLAN said in a tweet Wednesday.

"PSA: @HuaweiMobile phones are now blacklisted and cannot get VLC on the Play Store. Their ridiculous policy of killing all background apps (except their own) breaks VLC audio background playback (of course)," the company said.

The blacklisting apparently applies only to Huawei's newer phones, On Wednesday, Android forum site FrAndroid noted that it couldn't download VLC to the recently released Huawei P20 Pro, but could do so on the Mate 10 Pro and P9.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, Huawei crossed the 100 million shipments mark and CEO Richard Yu expressed hopes for the company to ship 200 million phones by the end of 2018, despite its fraught relationship with the US government.