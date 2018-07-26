CNET también está disponible en español.

Huawei phones 'blacklisted' by VLC media player

The phone maker cut off background apps other than its own, so VLC's maker strikes back.

VLC for Android is no longer available for at least some Huawei phones.

VideoLAN, a nonprofit that builds open-source media player software, says it's stopping Huawei phones from downloading its free VLC for Android app from the Google Play Store.

The decision came in response to the Chinese phone maker's decision to cut off all background apps except its own, which stops VLC's audio playback, VideoLAN said in a tweet Wednesday.

"PSA: @HuaweiMobile phones are now blacklisted and cannot get VLC on the Play Store. Their ridiculous policy of killing all background apps (except their own) breaks VLC audio background playback (of course)," the company said.  

The blacklisting apparently applies only to Huawei's newer phones, On Wednesday, Android forum site FrAndroid noted that it couldn't download VLC to the recently released Huawei P20 Pro, but could do so on the Mate 10 Pro and P9.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, Huawei crossed the 100 million shipments mark and CEO Richard Yu expressed hopes for the company to ship 200 million phones by the end of 2018, despite its fraught relationship with the US government.

