Visit Disney's new Star Wars planet, Batuu, in Star Tours

Disney

Those lovely green trees, the inviting domes. The planet Batuu is where Disney is setting its massive immersive Star Wars theme park attraction, Galaxy's Edge, but advance visits are now being arranged courtesy of Disney's existing Star Wars ride, Star Tours.

Star Tours: The Adventures Continue has already added Batuu to the ride experience, giving a peek of what to expect from the never-seen-in-a-Star-Wars-movie world that Disney is opening in 2019 with Galaxy's Edge (not to be confused with the Samsung Galaxy Edge).

Here's a description of Batuu Disney posted Friday:

"This remote outpost on the galaxy's edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sublightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel. Now home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It's also a convenient safe haven for those intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order. While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures."

Sounds like Naboo meets Tatooine, but if you're curious to take a sneak peek, head to Disneyland in Anaheim or Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando.