It's not just you: Visa outage disrupts payments in parts of Europe

UK bank HSBC claims that Visa service is slowly returning.

You may be having problems with your Visa card.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

If you're about to use your Visa card to pay for something in Europe, you may want to use cash instead.

Visa announced Friday that it's experiencing a "service disruption" that is preventing transactions from going through. Right now, it seems like these problems are localized to the UK, Ireland and parts of Europe. Visa says it's aware of the problem and developing a fix, which might be working already. Major UK bank HSBC claims that service is slowly returning.

Meanwhile, a handful of businesses and financial institutions are reporting problems processing Visa payments. So it may be a good idea to hold off on using your Visa card until the issue is solved completely.

Update 10:00am PT: Added HSBC UK comment

